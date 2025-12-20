YouTube bans popular channels posting fake AI movie trailers

The channels, which together had more than two million subscribers, regularly released realistic-looking videos presented as “teasers” or “first trailers” for upcoming releases, including fake reboots and sequels. Many of these videos appeared in recommendations and search results, often without clear disclaimers that they were fan-made or fictional.

YouTube first took action in early 2025 by demonetizing the channels and requiring them to clearly label their content as unofficial. Although monetization was later restored, the platform says the creators repeatedly failed to follow these rules.

The shutdown comes amid growing tension around AI-generated content. While Google continues to promote the use of generative AI tools on YouTube, it has also faced increasing pressure from rights holders. Disney, whose characters were widely used in the fake trailers, recently raised concerns about AI content on the platform and demanded stronger protection of its intellectual property.

Screen Culture and KH Studio were among the largest producers of AI movie trailers, but similar channels remain active. It remains unclear whether clearer disclosures will be enough for them to avoid similar enforcement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on where major studios stand on AI, from DC and Marvel to Studio Ghibli and Disney.