Your wine choice may say more about you than you think

The study, published in the Journal of Personality, suggests that traits such as openness, agreeableness, extraversion, and neuroticism can predict whether someone prefers a bold, high alcohol wine or a lighter option.

How the study worked

Instead of surveying people directly, the team analyzed what consumers had already written online. They collected 9,917 reviews from verified buyers on a major wine retail platform, covering nearly ten years. Each review included written feedback and technical details about the wine, including its Alcohol by Volume, or ABV, which indicates how strong the wine is.

To understand the reviewers’ personalities, the team used artificial intelligence that reads and interprets human language. The system was trained in advance using data from the “myPersonality” project, a large collection of social media posts linked to verified personality scores. By learning patterns in language, the AI could estimate how strongly each reviewer displayed traits from the widely used Big Five personality model: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

Researchers also accounted for factors such as price, wine type, and flavor to make sure personality was the key influence.

Who prefers stronger wines?

People who scored high in openness tended to prefer wines with higher alcohol content. These wines often feel fuller and more intense. Researchers believe that people who enjoy new experiences are drawn to richer and more complex sensations.

Those high in agreeableness also leaned toward stronger wines. The reason may be social. Higher alcohol wines are often seen as more prestigious. People who value harmony and fitting in may choose these wines to align with group expectations.

Who chooses lighter options?

Contrary to expectations, extraverts preferred wines with lower alcohol levels. The researchers suggest a practical reason. Lower strength wines allow them to drink over a longer period without becoming overly intoxicated, helping them stay engaged in social settings.

Those who tend to experience anxiety or emotional sensitivity also preferred lower alcohol wines. Stronger alcohol can increase feelings of losing control. Choosing lighter wine may help them avoid unwanted emotional effects.

Conscientiousness did not show a clear link to alcohol strength.

Disciplined and health-minded people might be expected to choose lower alcohol options. At the same time, they may value quality and sophistication, which are sometimes associated with stronger wines. These opposing tendencies may explain why no clear pattern appeared.

