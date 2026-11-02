Your next mobile game could come from Roblox

The company outlined its Roblox Everywhere initiative in its October 29 shareholder letter. Developers would publish games built on Roblox through app stores of their choice.

Those games would retain access to Roblox’s payment, communication, social and safety features. The company expects the first phase to launch during the first half of 2027.

Roblox also outlined a separate initiative called Universal Player. It aims to use artificial intelligence to bring existing console, PC and mobile games onto Roblox. The company wants those games to support multiplayer play across devices.

Both initiatives form part of Roblox’s ambition to capture 10% of the global gaming market.

“Over the past month, more than 80% of the top 100 games on Roblox (ranked by hours engaged) used AI tools to accelerate creation, and the number of daily asset uploads to the Roblox cloud tripled month-over-month,” the company said.

Its Build tool allows users to create games through text prompts. More than 500,000 users have tried it, publishing over 70,000 games. The tool launched in alpha testing in New Zealand, Singapore, Serbia and Thailand.

Roblox is also seeking to expand its adult audience. At the end of September, adults represented 29% of daily users who completed age checks. That share rose from 27% at the end of June.

The platform averaged 138 million daily active users during the third quarter. Users spent nearly 34 billion hours on Roblox.

Quarterly revenue rose 16% year over year to $1.6 billion. Bookings, generated mainly through virtual currency sales, fell 12% to $1.7 billion. The company attributed that decline to unusually strong growth in 2025.

Roblox reported a quarterly net loss of $230 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Los Angeles County had sued Roblox over child safety concerns. The county alleged the platform failed to adequately protect children from online predators. Roblox disputed the allegations, citing its content moderation and age-verification safeguards.