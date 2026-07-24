Your brain is constantly predicting the future

Researchers recorded brain activity directly from 17 patients with epilepsy who already had electrodes implanted for medical treatment. Participants completed a simple visual task in which the likelihood of different colored shapes appearing changed over time. This allowed scientists to compare how the brain reacted in predictable and unpredictable situations, without relying on memory-based tasks.

The team found that brief bursts of activity in the hippocampus, a brain region involved in learning and memory, became more frequent and lasted longer just before a visual stimulus appeared when the upcoming event was less predictable. Rather than responding to surprises after they happened, these signals appeared to reflect the brain's expectation that uncertainty was coming.

The researchers also found that these hippocampal signals changed activity in visual areas of the brain before the stimulus appeared. When a surprising image finally arrived, participants whose brains had produced one of these signals processed the unexpected information more quickly. They also responded faster during the task.

According to the study, this suggests the hippocampus does more than store memories. It also helps the brain prepare for uncertain situations by adjusting how strongly incoming information will be processed, allowing important or unexpected events to be recognized more efficiently.

The authors say their findings reveal a mechanism that allows the brain to anticipate uncertainty before new information arrives. By preparing the visual system in advance, the hippocampus may help people quickly detect and learn from unexpected events, even in tasks that do not require remembering past experiences.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists discovered how Alzheimer's may destroy brain cells.