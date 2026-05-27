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    Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport

    21:33, 27 May 2026

    An ensemble of dombyra and bayan players performed Kurmangazy's kuis for the President of Russia upon his arrival at Astana Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to Akorda, inside the airport terminal a combined ensemble of dombyra players from the Al‑Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, together with bayanist Radmir Khaibullin - an international competition laureate - presented a medley of Kurmangazy’s kuis and Russian musical compositions for Vladimir Putin.

    Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Astana for a state visit today.

    Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Politics Foreign policy Children Culture Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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