Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport
21:33, 27 May 2026
An ensemble of dombyra and bayan players performed Kurmangazy's kuis for the President of Russia upon his arrival at Astana Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to Akorda, inside the airport terminal a combined ensemble of dombyra players from the Al‑Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, together with bayanist Radmir Khaibullin - an international competition laureate - presented a medley of Kurmangazy’s kuis and Russian musical compositions for Vladimir Putin.
Recall that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Astana for a state visit today.