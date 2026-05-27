Young musicians greet Russian President at Astana Airport

According to Akorda, inside the airport terminal a combined ensemble of dombyra players from the Al‑Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, together with bayanist Radmir Khaibullin - an international competition laureate - presented a medley of Kurmangazy’s kuis and Russian musical compositions for Vladimir Putin.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Recall that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Astana for a state visit today.