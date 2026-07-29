You can now lease Apple products with monthly payments

The program is available through the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores across the United States. It offers 12 or 24-month lease terms for iPhone and Apple Watch models, and 24 or 36-month terms for Mac and iPad devices.

Monthly lease prices start at $17.99 for iPhones, $11.99 for Apple Watches, $24.99 for Macs, and $11.99 for iPads. Customers can reduce their monthly payments by trading in an eligible device through Apple Trade-In when enrolling. Those using an Apple Card for lease payments can also receive 3% Daily Cash back.

According to Apple, customers can apply for the program online or in stores within minutes through Klarna. The application process includes a soft credit inquiry that does not affect an applicant's credit score. Once approved, customers can complete their purchase and either take the device home immediately, arrange delivery, or choose in-store pickup.

At the end of the lease, customers can upgrade to a newer device, buy the leased product with a one-time payment, or return it and leave the program. Users can also manage their lease details through the Klarna app and add AppleCare coverage for their devices.

With the introduction of Apple Upgrade, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments in the United States. Existing customers enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to switch to Apple Upgrade if eligible, finance a new device through Apple Card Monthly Installments, purchase a device outright, or use carrier financing.

The new leasing program covers Apple's latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, iMac, Mac Studio, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple briefly reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, overtaking chipmaker Nvidia.