Yoon’s supporters, opponents to hold large-scale rallies Saturday

Opponents of Yoon plan to meet just outside of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon to step up pressure on the court to rule in favor of his dismissal, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. After the rally, they plan to march toward the Biwon intersection close to the Constitutional Court.

At about the same time, rallies led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and the conservative Christian group Save Korea will take place on a road between Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul City Hall, and Yeouido in western Seoul, respectively, to oppose Yoon's impeachment.

Many watchers speculate that the court will deliver its verdict on Yoon's impeachment next week at the earliest.

The police agency said it will deploy about 230 traffic police officers around the rally and march sites to minimize inconvenience to people.

Traffic in the downtown area is expected to be congested Sunday as well, due to an international marathon.

The "2025 Seoul Marathon," hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Korea Athletics Federation and the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, will be held throughout the city on the day, and traffic will be sequentially controlled from Gwanghwamun Square to the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul, the police agency said.

As reported previously, the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been released from custody a week ago after a court accepted his request to cancel his arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law.