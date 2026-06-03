Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev named Deputy Head of Kazakh President’s Executive Office

From 2002 to 2005, Zhiyenbayev began his career at the Ministry of Finance, working within the system.

Between 2005 and 2012, he served in the Prime Minister’s Office, holding positions as senior expert, chief expert, chief consultant, head of a unit, and deputy head of the Legal Affairs Department.

In 2012–2013, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Legislation, Defense, and Law and Order Department at the Prime Minister’s Office.

From 2013 to 2019, he headed the Legal Affairs Department of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In July 2019, he became Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office.

From October 2019 to September 2023, he served as Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Executive Office.

On September 1, 2023, by presidential decree, he was appointed Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues.

Earlier, the Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlybek Nalibayev as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post.