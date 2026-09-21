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    Yerkingali Burkutalin advances to Asian Games MMA final

    10:28, 21 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Yerkingali Burkutalin has advanced to the MMA final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yerkingali Burkutalin advances to Asian Games MMA Final
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Burkutalin is competing in the men’s traditional MMA 77 kg weight category.

    In the semifinal, the Kazakh fighter faced Carlos Alvarez of the Philippines. Burkutalin won the bout to secure his place in the final.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Ignatova advanced to the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Asian Games. 

    Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan MMA Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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