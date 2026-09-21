Yerkingali Burkutalin advances to Asian Games MMA final
10:28, 21 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Yerkingali Burkutalin has advanced to the MMA final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Burkutalin is competing in the men’s traditional MMA 77 kg weight category.
In the semifinal, the Kazakh fighter faced Carlos Alvarez of the Philippines. Burkutalin won the bout to secure his place in the final.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Ignatova advanced to the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Asian Games.