Yekaterina Puzyreva propels to Asian U20 Championships final
07:06, 10 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Puzyreva advanced to the final of the women's 100 meters on the opening day of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Ordos, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Puzyreva clocked 12.31 seconds in the preliminary round, qualifying for the final with the seventh-fastest time.
The women's 100-meter final is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. Astana time.
As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.