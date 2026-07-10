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    Yekaterina Puzyreva propels to Asian U20 Championships final

    07:06, 10 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Puzyreva advanced to the final of the women's 100 meters on the opening day of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Ordos, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yekaterina Puzyreva propels to Asian U20 Championships final
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Puzyreva clocked 12.31 seconds in the preliminary round, qualifying for the final with the seventh-fastest time.

    The women's 100-meter final is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. Astana time.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.

    Athletics Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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