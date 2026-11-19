Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on work related to aging.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China has made fresh progress in responding to population aging, with both elderly care services and the elderly care industry developing at a rapid pace, Xi said.

Xi emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts among the government, market, society and families and further strengthening social security, elderly care services, health services, and social participation for older people.

He also stressed the need to boost the silver economy and build an age-friendly society.

Xi's instruction was conveyed at a national meeting on aging held from Wednesday to Thursday in Beijing. Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended and delivered a speech at the meeting.

Li stressed the need to take a balanced perspective on the far-reaching implications of an aging population, be fully aware of China's unique advantages in addressing this demographic shift, and act with a stronger sense of responsibility and greater proactivity to advance work in this area.

With the goal of enhancing the wellbeing of elderly people, efforts should be made to meet their needs for a better life and deliver on key tasks concerning elderly people, Li said.

China has the world's largest elderly population. By the end of 2025, China had 323.38 million people aged 60 and above, or 23 percent of the population. The figure is projected to exceed 400 million by around 2035.

Earlier, a study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that people from more recent generations tend to have older biological profiles than earlier generations at the same chronological age. The findings were published in Nature Medicine.