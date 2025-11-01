Xi says China's city of Shenzhen to host APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026

It will be the third time China hosts the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Shenzhen, Xi noted, is located along the Pacific coast, saying that it has developed from a small, backward fishing village into a modern international metropolis over the past few decades.

He hailed the city's rise as a miracle in the history of world development created by the Chinese people and also an important window to China's unswerving pursuit of a mutually beneficial and win-win opening-up strategy.

Xi said he looks forward to all parties gathering in Shenzhen next year to jointly discuss the development plans for the Asia-Pacific region and create a bright future for it.

Leaders of the participating economies actively supported China in taking over as the host of the APEC meeting next year. They agreed with China's philosophy as a host of the meeting.

They also looked forward to the complete success of the APEC's "China Year," which is expected to make contributions to promoting regional cooperation, and fostering common development and prosperity.

