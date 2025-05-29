Xi Jinping's book in Kazakh presented in Astana

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, President of China International Communications Group (CICG, also known as China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration) Du Zhanyuan, and China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin took part in the event.

Addressing those gathered Aida Balayeva said China is Kazakhstan’s reliable friend, ally, and strategic partner. Centuries-long friendship, mutual respect and trust underlying the relations between the two countries contribute to common success in all spheres. She added that the book presented is a valuable source of information for Kazakhstani readers striving to understand the strategic course of China, its approaches to ensuring national unity and stability and its long-term strategic goals.