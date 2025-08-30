Xi Jinping says China and Kazakhstan ‘strategic partners’

During talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi stressed that Beijing attaches great importance to deepening the “eternal comprehensive partnership” between China and Kazakhstan.

Our second meeting in just two months fully demonstrates the high level and unique nature of China–Kazakhstan relations. Under your chairmanship, the Second ‘China–Central Asia’ Summit was successfully held. We signed a number of important documents that laid the foundation for China–Central Asia cooperation and opened a new chapter in dialogue between China and the countries of the region.

We also reached new strategic agreements in China–Kazakhstan relations, giving fresh momentum to bilateral engagement. China and Kazakhstan are strategic partners, bound by mutual understanding and trust regardless of changes in the international environment. Both countries consistently adhere to the principles of good-neighborliness and friendship, openness and mutually beneficial cooperation, and a shared course toward building a community with a common destiny. We stand ready to support each other on issues of vital interest and key concerns, while steadily strengthening and expanding our comprehensive cooperation to elevate China–Kazakhstan relations to a qualitatively new level, stated Xi Jinping.

During the talks, the parties discussed ways to enhance trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of boosting bilateral trade and implementing large-scale investment projects in transport and logistics, energy, digitalization and artificial intelligence, as well as agriculture.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping also exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.