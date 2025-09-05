Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un hold talks in Beijing

Xi called on both countries to strengthen strategic coordination in global and regional affairs and safeguard common interests.

"China has always maintained an objective and fair position and is willing to continue to strengthen coordination with the DPRK to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," said Xi.

For his part, Kim said, that no matter how the international situation changes, the friendship between the DPRK and China will not change. He stressed that it is the DPRK's firm desire to continuously deepen and develop bilateral relations.

He also called for deepening the mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two countries to achieve more results.