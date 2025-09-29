XDS Astana's Malucelli secures podium finish in Malaysia

Today, things didn’t go perfectly for me. I made a few mistakes in the final kilometers, so my position for the sprint wasn’t great. I had to spend a lot of energy to move up to the front, and after that it was difficult to launch a strong sprint. In races like the Tour de Langkawi, it’s very important not only to have high sprinting speed but also the best positioning and the right timing. Today Arvid De Kleijn delivered the better sprint, so congratulations to him on the victory. Of course, I wanted to win, but overall, with yesterday’s victory and today’s second place, it’s a good start. In any case, we will keep fighting for victory on every stage”, said Matteo Malucelli.

Nevertheless, after stage two, Matteo Malucelli retained the overall lead as well as the points classification. XDS Astana Team also leads the team classification.

As earlier reported, Max Kanter finished second at the Belgian one-day race Omloop van het Houtland.