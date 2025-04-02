XDS Astana reveals roster for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
08:36, 2 April 2025
XDS Astana Team is continuing its Sprint Classic campaign with the Belgian one-day race Dwars door Vlaanderen, to be held on April 2nd, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Max Kanter, Alessandro Romele, Mike Teunissen, Davide Toneatti.
Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Stefano Zanini.
As written before, XDS Astana Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Hellas 2025.