    XDS Astana reveals roster for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025

    08:36, 2 April 2025

    XDS Astana Team is continuing its Sprint Classic campaign with the Belgian one-day race Dwars door Vlaanderen, to be held on April 2nd, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    Cycling
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Cees Bol, Alberto Bettiol, Max Kanter, Alessandro Romele, Mike Teunissen, Davide Toneatti.

    Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Stefano Zanini.

    As written before, XDS Astana Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Hellas 2025.

     

