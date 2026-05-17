WUF14 set to be held in Mexico

​The mayor emphasized that Mexico City possesses a deeply rooted, ancient historical heritage. "In this regard, our people serve as a vital source of ideas and inspiration for this very theme," Brugada stated.

​She further noted that at the ongoing WUF13 session in Baku, delegates representing over 100 countries are actively deliberating on one of the most critical and principled issues concerning the collective future of humanity.

​The mayor underscored the urgent need for open, inclusive cities and robust multilateral cooperation driven by local governments. These concerted actions, she noted, must effectively guarantee the socio-economic development and ecological transformation of modern urban centers.

​According to Brugada, the primary objective now is to mobilize a global movement under the leadership of local authorities and municipalities to approach urban challenges from a localized perspective. By maximizing the representation of major metropolitan areas and local communities, she concluded, global leaders can collectively resolve pragmatic, time-sensitive issues, including pressing municipal financing bottlenecks.

Earlier, it was reported WUF13 kicks off in Azerbaijan.