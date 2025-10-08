WTO raises 2025 global trade growth forecast to 2.4 pct

According to the WTO's latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report, global GDP is projected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2025 and 2.6 percent in 2026.

Earlier Kazinform reported, the World Trade Organization, in its new World Trade Report 2025, says artificial intelligence could reshape the global economy. According to its projections, by 2040 overall trade in goods and services may grow by 34% to 37%, while global GDP could rise by 12 to 13 percent.