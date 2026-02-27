WTA tournament introduces “rage room” for players

According to the ATX Open press service, the space is designed to allow athletes to release emotions and cope with frustration in a private setting away from television cameras. The room features motivational and calming messages, including phrases such as “Don’t smile,” “You can do it,” “Count to 3,” and “I believe in you.” An image of a broken tennis racket is also displayed on the walls.

The initiative was introduced following an incident at the Australian Open, when American tennis player Coco Gauff smashed her racket in the players’ area after losing her quarterfinal match to Elina Svitolina, unaware that the moment was being broadcast live.

Such emotional outbursts are not uncommon in the men’s tour as well. In particular, Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has repeatedly drawn attention for his emotional on-court behavior, including instances of breaking rackets after unsuccessful defeats.

The “rage room” has become the first initiative of its kind at WTA tournaments and is intended to provide a safe and enclosed space for players to release emotional tension.

