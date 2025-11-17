World’s tallest hotel opens in Dubai

Developed by The First Group and operated under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection, the tower was designed by architecture firm NORR, featuring a glass exterior. The hotel surpassed the 356-meter Gevora Hotel, featuring 82 floors and 1,004 rooms. The hotel also houses the world’s highest infinity pool, the Tattu Sky Pool, located on the 76th floor at a height of 310 meters.

Photo credit: Screenshot

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, a visionary landmark that redefines innovation, luxury, and creativity at every level,” said Heinrich Morio, Managing Director of Ciel Dubai Marina. “This extraordinary hotel reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for tourism and business, offering an experience that is as elevated as it is unforgettable.”

Photo credit: Screenshot

Dining venues include the Tattu Dubai complex, West 13 with Mediterranean dishes, East 14 featuring Asian cuisine, and Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery. The hotel also features a rooftop observation deck, a spa and 24-hour fitness center, and offers guests complimentary access to the Soluna Beach Club.

According to developers, the project’s cost amounted to approximately $544 million. Currently, Dubai currently hosts eight of the ten tallest hotels in the world, adding the newly opened hotel to the list.

