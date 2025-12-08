World’s No. 1 travel destination for 2025 revealed

The findings reveal that Paris attracted more than 18 million international visitors in 2025 with its tourism infrastructure, lively culture, and commitment to sustainability initiatives. The reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris stood out as a major event, drawing considerable attention from tourists. The ranking also showed that the leading five cities held onto their positions for the second year in a row, with Madrid in second place, Tokyo in third, Rome in fourth, and Milan rounding out the top five in fifth place.

In 2025, international arrivals to the world's top 100 cities increased to 702 million, driven by eased visa restrictions, enhanced infrastructure, and a list of cultural and sporting events. The Asia Pacific region saw growth of 10%, while the Middle East and Africa followed with a solid 7%. Notably, Bangkok emerged as a leader in this trend, attracting 30.3 million visitors.

Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, said that “even amid economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, global travel proved exceptionally resilient in 2025. International arrivals to the top 100 cities climbed 8%, highlighting the ability of cities to adapt, innovate and deliver experiences that travellers continue to find irresistible.”

Euromonitor notes that sustainability and innovation are increasingly shaping global city tourism, with European cities like Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Seville, Helsinki, and Oslo leading eco-friendly initiatives. Meanwhile, AI enhances visitor experiences in cities such as New York, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi. At the same time, infrastructure investments, including luxury hotels, airport expansions, and metro upgrades, are driving growth in destinations like Rome, Tokyo, Paris, and São Paulo.

“City destinations are entering a pivotal new era, marked by ambitious investment, rapid innovation and the widescale integration of AI. As cities compete for visitors, the focus is shifting towards sustainability, resilience and delivering meaningful, personalised experiences. The 2025 Index highlights those destinations that are not only thriving today but also setting the standard for the future of urban tourism,” Popova added.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Italy expects 4 million international airport arrivals for the Christmas and New Year holidays.