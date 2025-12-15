World’s largest ice and snow theme park to open in China's Harbin

Spanning a record 1.2 million square meters and built with 400,000 cubic meters of ice and snow, this year’s edition carries the theme “Ice and Snow, Fairy Tale World.”

Photo credit: Xinhua's official X account

It boasts three main landscape axes, a large-themed parade and outdoor stage, a newly built 5,000-square-meter air-supported facility and smart lighting and AI-powered interactive elements.

Photo credit: Xinhua's official X account

The park will host a series of activities, including the opening ceremony of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, international ice sculpture competitions, snow football and ice hockey matches and a New Year’s Eve concert.

Advance tickets are available via the park’s official WeChat account and platforms such as Meituan and Alipay with promotional price: 298 yuan (about $42) per adult ticket from Dec. 17–23 and standard price: 328 yuan thereafter.

Photo credit: Xinhua's official X account

There are other winter destinations in Harbin, namely, Sun Island Snow Expo witj 1.5 million square meters of snow art and Ice and Snow Carnival along the frozen Songhua River featuring 260 snow sculptures and 60 entertainment projects.

Earlier, China officially opened the world’s longest cable-stayed bridge, located in Jiangsu Province in eastern China, connecting the cities of Changzhou and Taizhou.