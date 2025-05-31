World’s largest gold frame unveiled at Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition stands as the region’s largest and most influential gatherings in the luxury jewellery and timepiece sector.

Among the key highlights of this edition is the “Union Frame” which has now entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest gold frame.

Making its debut at the exhibition, the opulent piece is entirely crafted from 21-karat pure gold and is introduced by Golden Arabia Jewellery under the theme “Art that Tells the Story of a Nation”.

The magnificent frame embodies a blend of fine craftsmanship and national pride, designed to communicate the enduring spirit of the UAE’s union, anchored in a deep-rooted heritage and guided by forward-looking aspirations. This lavish creation encapsulates the UAE’s historical and cultural landmarks in a single piece that narrates the story of the Union, from its ancient heritage to its prosperous present.

The unique piece features intricate gold carvings of iconic landmarks from all seven emirates, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, symbolising tolerance and harmony; the Quran Roundabout in Sharjah, reflecting its role as a cultural hub in the Arab region, and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The massive frame also features the historic Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah, the oldest of its kind in the region; Umm Al Quwain’s Museum and Fort, Fujairah Fort showcasing traditional architecture, and the Ajman Museum.

Another standout attraction is a remarkable showcase by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, featuring 100,000 unique jewellery pieces in a single exhibition space, reflecting the richness and diversity of the UAE’s jewellery industry.

In a strategic move to attract clientele, the company offered a first-ever 15 percent discount to exhibition visitors. The curated selection included high-end diamond pieces and exclusive creations of precious stones, catering to diverse customer preferences through an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, and gemstone-studded items. The collection highlighted the exceptional craftsmanship of Emirati designers and the company’s commitment to innovation that blends tradition with modern elegance.

The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, open to visitors over the weekend, from 13:00 to 22:00, provides an exclusive platform to explore premium gold, jewellery, and luxury watch collections. It stands as a tribute to craftsmanship and artisanal excellence, highlighting the creative achievements of participating brands and artisans.

Earlier, it was reported that one billion carats of diamond have been traded through Dubai in past five year.