World's heaviest art book reported stolen in France

The theft took place overnight between October 4 and 5, the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor's office confirmed.

Regarded as one of the world's most valuable and heaviest books, the unique work weighs about 210 kilograms (463 pounds). Its bronze cover, created by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, accounts for around 150 kilograms of the total weight.

Produced between 1958 and 1961, The Apocalypse was conceived by Auvergne native Joseph Forêt as a monumental artistic interpretation of the Book of Revelation. The project brought together some of the era's leading artists and writers, including Jean Cocteau, Jean Giono, Dalí and Bernard Buffet.

Owner Christian Karoutzos described the theft as a devastating loss to France's cultural heritage, calling the work "a cathedral-like masterpiece" and "unique in the world."

Expressing his dismay over the theft, he said: "France was assassinated last night. French heritage was assassinated."

Authorities have not disclosed any suspects or a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier, in September, the shortlist for the 2026 Booker Prize was announced, featuring 6 novels by authors from England, Scotland, Jamaica and the United States.