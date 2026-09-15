World’s first museum of prehistoric flying reptiles opens in China's Xinjiang

The world's first of its kind, this museum is located in a national geopark in Xinjiang's Hami region, a location renowned for abundant pterosaur fossil discoveries.

With an exhibition area of about 4,600 square meters, the Hami Pterosaur Museum consists of six oval-shaped halls in a staggered layout. Seen from above, it resembles a clutch of pterosaur eggs resting in the desert.

Fossils on display include specimens recovered during more than two decades of rescue excavations by researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Also on display are the world's first 3D-preserved fossilized pterosaur eggs and embryos, along with large pterosaur specimens making their public debut.

Photo credit: Xinhua

This is the first time all of these specimens have been displayed together. The exhibits present a panoramic recreation of pterosaur life and evolution during the Cretaceous period roughly 130 million years ago, the museum said.

Xu Xing, head of the CAS institute, said the museum not only highlights China's leading role in global pterosaur research but also offers the public a window to experience scientific discovery up close and appreciate the wonders of ancient life.

Earlier, it was reported that the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by filmmaker George Lucas and businesswoman Mellody Hobson, has been unveiled in Los Angeles ahead of its public opening on September 22.