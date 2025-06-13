World's first embodied AI robot '4S store' to open in Beijing

The facility, unveiled on Wednesday at a press conference, is scheduled to open in a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, southern Beijing, during the 2025 World Robot Conference, slated for August 8 to 12.

Similar to traditional automobile 4S models – referring to "sales, service, spare parts and surveys" – the store will offer robot sales, maintenance, parts supply and customer information services.

According to the press conference, the robot 4S store will feature an area for scenario-based demonstrations and immersive interactions, offering customers a hands-on experience with the robots in real-life settings. Meanwhile, the facility will boast a nationwide rapid-response parts supply network and a professional support team for maintenance, assembly and repair.

Industry enthusiasm is already mounting. So far, more than 100 supply chain enterprises in the robotics sector have expressed clear intentions to settle in, including 30 companies specializing in humanoid robots.

Ten leading embodied AI robot firms, including the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, UBTECH and Galaxea, have signed cooperation agreements with the robot 4S store and are expected to be among the first batch of partners to move in.

Yizhuang, home to over 300 robotics and smart manufacturing enterprises, is a key cluster in Beijing's robotics sector. The area hosts the permanent site of the World Robot Conference and boasts an industry chain valued at over 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.39 billion), accounting for half of Beijing's total robotics industry.

Adding to its growing list of global firsts, Yizhuang earlier this year hosted the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon, drawing 20 robotics teams from universities, research institutes and tech companies to join human athletes in a 21.0975-kilometer race.