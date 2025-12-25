"World's 1st" immersive theme park in Tokyo to close in February

The Immersive Fort Tokyo project "deviated substantially from the original plan, including in financial terms," Tsuyoshi Morioka, CEO of Katana Inc., said in a statement. The facility was launched in the popular commercial district of Odaiba.

The theme park was known for recreating the worlds of novels and anime through video and live performances, allowing visitors to take on the roles of characters in the stories.

Katana also spearheaded the development of Junglia Okinawa, a nature-immersive theme park that opened in southern Japan in 2025 and has proved popular with both domestic and foreign tourists.