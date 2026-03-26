World's 1st hydrogen-powered hotel opens in Japan's Fukushima prefecture

The hotel is the first of its kind in the world, according to its operator, Namie-based Date Juki, which runs heavy machinery rental and freight transport services.

Namie, which aims to create a community expediting the use of hydrogen, is home to one of the world's largest hydrogen production bases.

The hotel is a detached house built next to a hydrogen station operated by Date Juki. The company hopes to attract customers by promoting the hotel as a real-life example of what a life with hydrogen as a major energy source would be like.

When the station is in operation, hydrogen is sent to the hotel's fuel cells, water heater and grill through a pipeline, providing power to all energy-related equipment at the facility. During the night, when the station's operations stop, external electricity generated by renewable energy sources is used to power the hotel.

Earlier, it was reported the Japanese government said it will start releasing 30 days' worth of state-held oil from Thursday to cushion the impact on the economy as concerns over supply mount and oil prices soar amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.