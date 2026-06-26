World Tennis: ITF announces rebrand

The organisation will now be called World Tennis. This rebranding signifies the beginning of a new era, supported by a long-term strategy to create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, both on and off the court.

World Tennis President David Haggerty stated the new name reflects the organization’s global mission and its commitment to the sustainable growth of tennis worldwide.

“Today is an opportunity to redefine our role at the heart of world tennis and pledge our commitment to ensuring a strong, sustainable future for this brilliant sport. World Tennis reflects who we are, our global footprint and unique mandate. Our ambition is to grow the game in all corners of the world, hand-in-hand with 214 national tennis associations and stakeholders across the tennis ecosystem. This includes increasing participation, further developing the pathway for future stars to rise to the top, and providing more access, regardless of age, gender or background,” said David Haggerty.

As part of its new strategy, World Tennis has identified five key priorities, including increasing participation in tennis, strengthening the pathway for future stars, enhancing international team competitions between national teams, driving innovation, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sport, and attracting greater investment into global tennis.

The organization has also committed to reinvesting at least 85% of its annual revenue into the development of tennis through its 214 national associations.



Additionally, World Tennis has set an ambitious goal of increasing the number of people playing tennis worldwide from 106 million to 140 million by 2035, representing more than 30% growth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina and Sabalenka would play at Wimbledon 2026 to secure the World No. 1 ranking.