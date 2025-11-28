World of Coffee Dubai 2026 to host three live coffee auctions

The auctions build on last year’s success, where bidding for select micro-lots exceeded US$10,000 per kilogramme, marking one of the highest figures globally.

This expanded auction programme will bring together some of the world’s finest coffees from leading farms and up-and-coming producers, plus limited-edition coffee equipment, further underscoring Dubai’s role as a gateway connecting origin markets with global consumers.

Organised in partnership with DMCC and DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, and coordinated with M-Cultivo, the global platform for premium coffee auctions, the three auctions introduce an elevated level of transparency, innovation, and market access for producers and buyers alike.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “As the UAE’s coffee market, currently valued at over $3.5 billion and projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2029, continues its rapid expansion, we are building on that momentum with an expanded programme for 2026 that will showcase more producers, varieties and limited-edition equipment to a truly international audience.”

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, stated, “Expanding the auction programme underscores the event’s success in attracting leading brands and international platforms to the emirate. At DXB LIVE, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences that fuel this vital sector and contribute to the growth of the global coffee ecosystem from Dubai.”

Day 2 will focus on the Microlot Coffee Auction, a specialised sale showcasing top-graded specialty microlots sourced from leading farms in countries including Panama, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen and Taiwan. Buyers will be able to join cupping sessions to evaluate rare lots ahead of the live bidding, creating an immersive experience that reflects exceptional precision and craftsmanship.

Day 3 will feature the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction, where roasters and producers taking part in World of Coffee Dubai will present their signature selections before a global audience of experts and buyers.

The auction programme arrives at a time of strong and sustained growth in the coffee industry. The UAE coffee market is valued at over $3.2 billion (AED12 billion) and is expected to reach $4.5 billion (AED16.5 billion) by 2029. The regional coffee market is projected to surpass $22 billion over the next decade, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 percent to 5 percent.

Through its diverse programme, the event brings together all players across the value chain, from farmers and producers to roasters, importers, traders, retailers, equipment manufacturers, and industry experts.

Applications are now open for exhibitors wishing to submit coffee equipment or premium coffee lots for the 2026 auctions. Approved lots will be showcased live during the event and promoted globally by DMCC and M-Cultivo.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that South Korea's coffee bean imports spiked 13 pct on-year in 2024.