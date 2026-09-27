World leaders renew commitment to pandemic preparedness

The commitments were made during the second UN General Assembly High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, which reviewed progress since the first meeting in 2023.

Countries highlighted progress made over the past three years in strengthening global systems to detect, prepare for and respond to pandemic threats, including the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

Global capacities have also been expanded through centres dedicated to epidemic and pandemic surveillance, pathogen sharing, and local manufacturing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said continued action and investment were needed to sustain progress and strengthen preparedness for future health threats.

He noted that COVID-19 was linked to more than 20 million excess deaths between 2020 and 2023 and caused losses exceeding US$10 trillion to the global economy.

Countries also stressed the need to conclude negotiations on an annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement establishing the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system.

The proposed system is intended to facilitate the timely sharing of pathogens with pandemic potential and the equitable sharing of resulting vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and other health products.

The annex is expected to be considered for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May 2027.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of international cooperation, resilient health systems and a One Health approach linking human, animal and environmental health in preventing and responding to future pandemics.