World Horse Day celebrated for first time

Following the Resolution, "World Horse Day" is being celebrated for the first time on July 11, 2025.

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population of horses used for riding and draft purposes is currently estimated at 57 million. Horses are utilized not only for riding, transport, equestrian sports, tourism, and recreation, but also contribute significantly to the healthcare and food production sectors. However, in recent years, various factors, including technological advancement, economic diversification, climate and environmental change, and evolving human lifestyles, have led to a decline in the global horse population and a decreased focus on horse breed preservation and equine husbandry.

In light of this, representing the nomadic peoples, who have preserved their equestrian cultures and traditions since ancient times, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa initiated the draft Resolution at the General Assembly to proclaim July 11 of each year as “World Horse Day.” The purpose of this initiative is to raise international awareness, promote the significance of horses, and encourage public engagement in their preservation.

Co-sponsors of the draft Resolution were the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Russian Federation, the Portuguese Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye, Japan, and five countries in Central Asia.