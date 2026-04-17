World Hemophilia Day: How diagnosis saves lives

Hemophilia is a rare hereditary disease, in which blood clotting is impaired. Approximately, one in 10,000 people suffer from it worldwide.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, 1,559 patients with hemophilia were recorded in Kazakhstan in 2024. 592 children with hereditary blood clotting disorders, including 495 with hemophilia, stay under dynamic monitoring of pediatric oncologists and hematologists.

The main danger of the disease is that even with minor injuries, bleeding may occur in the joints, soft tissues, internal organs, or, in severe cases, in the brain. Such bleeding can lead to disability or even death.

Chief External Pediatric Oncologist and Hematologist Lyazzat Manzhuova says hemophilia is also accompanied by the risk of bleeding that may occur unnoticed.

“Even single and subclinical hemorraghes can lead to progressive joint damage and the development of irreversible complications. Therefore, diagnosis in hemophilia is not a one-time examination, but continuous clinical and laboratory monitoring throughout life. Every bleeding episode matters – even those the patient does not feel. Timely diagnosis and monitoring make it possible to identify risks before the first irreversible damage, preserve the patient’s physical activity and make decisions on time,” she emphasized.

“It is very important that after being diagnosed, a person not only receives the necessary information, but also understands and accepts that hemophilia is not just a disease, but a special way of life with which one can live actively and fully. Awareness of the condition, the patient’s inner readiness, regular communication with doctors, and support from the patient community help people accept the diagnosis, learn to manage their condition, and feel confident about the future,” said Akzhan Yerikkyzy, President of the Kazakhstan Association of Hemophilia Patients.

Timely diagnosis and therapy, regular monitoring by doctors, and an active lifestyle can enable patients with hemophilia to live a full life, maintaining ability to work, and confidence in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament had approved amendments to the law on science, introducing significant changes to the registration process for new medicines.