World Food Programme warns of rising hunger amid Middle East escalation

In a press statement, the WFP said that disrupted supply chains, rising costs, and declining household purchasing power are pushing vulnerable populations deeper into food insecurity. It noted that the conflict is causing significant disruptions to global supply chains, with a large share of the world’s fertilizer supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The WFP also highlighted that rising oil prices are adding further strain.

Since tensions began, oil prices have climbed sharply, increasing fuel and transportation costs and raising the risk of renewed global inflation. These pressures are directly affecting food prices worldwide and driving up the costs of the WFP’s life-saving operations.