World Cup 2026: Mbappé marks his 100th cap with double as France advance
France eased into the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 with a commanding 3-0 win over Iraq in Philadelphia, highlighted by two goals from Kylian Mbappé on his 100th appearance for the country’s national team, Qazinform News Agency learnt from FIFA official website.
Kylian Mbappé struck in the 14th and 54th minutes, taking his World Cup tally to 16 — equaling Miroslav Klose’s all-time record.
Ousmane Dembélé added a third in the 66th minute, his first-ever World Cup goal.
France controlled the game throughout, despite a thunderstorm delay, leaving Iraq with few chances.
Kylian Mbappé celebrated his 100th France cap with a brace with four goals in the tournament so far, just behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
France secures knockout qualification with one match remaining.
Next, it will play vs Norway.
To note, Mbappé continues his duel with Messi for both the Golden Boot and the all-time scoring crown.
Earlier, Norway sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal at New York/New Jersey Stadium, powered by a brace from Erling Haaland.