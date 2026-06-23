World Cup 2026: Mbappé marks his 100th cap with double as France advance

Kylian Mbappé struck in the 14th and 54th minutes, taking his World Cup tally to 16 — equaling Miroslav Klose’s all-time record.

Ousmane Dembélé added a third in the 66th minute, his first-ever World Cup goal.

Photo credit: FIFA

France controlled the game throughout, despite a thunderstorm delay, leaving Iraq with few chances.

Kylian Mbappé celebrated his 100th France cap with a brace with four goals in the tournament so far, just behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

France secures knockout qualification with one match remaining.

Photo credit: FIFA

Next, it will play vs Norway.

To note, Mbappé continues his duel with Messi for both the Golden Boot and the all-time scoring crown.

Earlier, Norway sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal at New York/New Jersey Stadium, powered by a brace from Erling Haaland.