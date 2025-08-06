World-class Disney Theme Park to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz Tourism Development Support Fund and Chui district administration and the U.S. IDEATTACK, Inc signed a corresponding memorandum.

According to the fund, a land plot up to 50 hectares was allotted for the park near the city of Tokmok, Chui region. The talks on the construction of the world-class theme park have been held since 2024.

The fantasy-based Tokmok park will feature attractions based on the Manas Epos, the Great Silk Road areas, diverse shows, dance and theatrical performances.

It was earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan will build an environmentally friendly city – Kemin in Kemin region of Chui region.