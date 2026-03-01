World Bank signs new grant deal for electricity market development in Central Asia

The agreement was formalized by World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine and KDC Energia Director General Khamidulla Shamsiev.

The funding will support the initial phase of developing a regional electricity market, including the launch of a pilot trading platform, the establishment of a regional market operator function, and the strengthening of interstate coordination mechanisms to enhance cooperation in electricity generation and transmission.

The grant forms part of the Regional Electricity Market and Energy Systems Integration in Central Asia (REMIT) program, approved by the World Bank in January 2026. The program provides financing of more than $1 billion through 2035 and aims to strengthen regional energy connectivity, increase cross-border electricity trade, expand transmission capacity, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources.

CAWEP is a partnership between the World Bank, the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom focused on enhancing water and energy security in Central Asia amid climate change challenges.

