World and Kazakh wrestling stars to vie at tournament in Kazakh capital

Frank Chamizo of Italy, a two-time world champion in freestyle wrestling, a four-time European champion, and a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics will be the main star of the tournament.

Asian freestyle wrestling champions Daniyar Kaissanov and Sanzhar Doszhanov will compete in Astana.

In addition, Azamat Dauletbekov, a three-time Asian champion and bronze medallist of the World Championship in the Freestyle Wrestling, Alan Bagaev, a Russian freestyle wrestling champion, Iskhar Kurbayev, a winner of the World Youth Wrestling Championships, Khorlan Zhakansha, a silver medallist of the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championship, as well as a gold medalists of the World U23 Freestyle Wrestling Championships Nachyn Kuular and Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov are set to participate in the event.

It will be held at the Beeline Arena in Astana.