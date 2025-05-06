Women’s empowerment and rule of law: Kazakhstan's political reforms discussed in London

Key speakers at the event included Mr. Stanislav Vassilenko, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Mr. Shakir Shayakhmetov, First Deputy Head of the Judicial Administration of Kazakhstan. The event attended by representatives from the UK Government, media, civil society organizations, and think tanks focused on human rights and gender equality.

In his remarks, Mr. Vassilenko provided a comprehensive overview of the political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He placed particular emphasis on strengthening institutional mechanisms to protect the rights of women and children, including the adoption of legislation criminalizing domestic violence — a crucial step toward building a Just Kazakhstan.

Mr. Shayakhmetov presented an outline of major reforms in the Kazakh judicial system, emphasizing the digitalization of legal procedures and efforts to enhance transparency and the efficiency of judicial processes.

The briefing served as a platform for meaningful dialogue with British experts and facilitated discussions on ways to advance Kazakh-British cooperation in the fields of rule of law and human rights protection.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Vassilenko also held separate meetings with leading British experts from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation (ICSR) at King’s College London.

These substantive discussions addressed issues such as regional security, counter-terrorism, and the fight against radicalisation. Special attention was given to Kazakhstan’s experience in humanitarian efforts, including the “Zhusan” and “Rusafa” operations for the repatriation and reintegration of women and children.

British partners commended Kazakhstan’s efforts, recognizing their significance within the broader context of global initiatives. They expressed strong interest in further exploring Kazakhstan’s experience and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering expert-level dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation.

To note, Kazakhstan’s political and social reforms were in the spotlight at the UN Platform in Geneva.