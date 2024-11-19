Women Empowerment and Career Transition workshop to be held in Astana

The objective of the workshop is to establish a forum for disseminating information about the rights and opportunities available to female athletes, with a particular focus on facilitating their professional adaptation and integration into new fields, including entrepreneurship, social work, and other professional areas.

The workshop program includes lectures and training sessions led by leading experts in their respective fields, including financial literacy (personal finance management, including topics such as budgeting, saving, and investing), HR skills (resume writing, interviewing, and job search strategies), marketing and personal brand (developing a presence in media and social media marketing), psychological adaptation (support in transition periods, including topics such as stress management and coping with change), self-development (personal growth and planning, including topics such as goal-setting, time management, and self-care).

The workshop will commence at 8:30 a.m. on November 28 with the registration of participants.