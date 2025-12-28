Wolf recaptured after escape causes chaos at western Tokyo zoo

According to the Tama Zoological Park in Hino, a zoo attendant spotted the wolf on a public pathway after the facility's opening time of 9:30 a.m.

The European wolf was recaptured at around 2:20 p.m. after being located in a bushy area.

Visitors were forced to flee to safety inside buildings and other areas. No injuries have been reported.

The zoo initially stopped allowing visitors to enter for safety reasons, but later announced it would not reopen on the day.

Tama Zoological Park, which opened in 1958, houses some 260 species from inside Japan and overseas, according to its website.

