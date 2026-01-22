Winter weather worsens across the US as Arctic cold grips Kazakhstan and Russia

A massive winter system stretching more than 2,000 miles (over 3,200 kilometres) is expected to affect more than 30 US states, delivering heavy snow, ice and hazardous travel from the Southwest through the Midwest and toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. According to US weather services, over 175 million people remain within the storm’s projected path. Winter weather alerts have been issued nationwide, with authorities warning of possible power outages, road closures and significant travel disruptions.

Extreme winter weather is also affecting other parts of the world. Arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall have been recorded in Kazakhstan and Russia’s Far East. Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has recently drawn widespread attention on social media after experiencing record snowfall, with videos showing residents jumping into deep snowdrifts from windows and rooftops.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kamchatka after snowfall levels reached their highest in nearly 30 years. In some areas, snowdrifts have reportedly reached up to five metres in height. Rescue teams continue clearing entrances to residential buildings, while some residents have dug tunnels to leave their homes.

Amid worsening winter conditions, emergency services are urging residents to take precautions. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded citizens of basic safety measures to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

“Do not consume alcohol in cold weather, as it leads to increased heat loss and reduces the ability to notice signs of frostbite,” the ministry said, adding that smoking in freezing temperatures “reduces blood circulation, making extremities more vulnerable.”

The ministry also advised people to wear loose, waterproof clothing and “never go outside in cold weather without gloves, a hat and a scarf.” It recommended seeking warmth immediately if signs of freezing appear and remaining inside vehicles while waiting for assistance in remote areas.

Emergency officials further noted that children are particularly vulnerable to extreme cold and should “return to a warm place every 15-20 minutes” when outdoors in freezing conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that storm alerts were issued for several regions of Kazakhstan.