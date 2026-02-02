Winter storm death toll in United States reaches 90

Authorities said that roughly half of the deaths were reported in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana, noting that some were caused by hypothermia, while other fatalities are suspected to be linked to carbon monoxide exposure.

Residents fear another storm may be approaching the East Coast, as people prepared for near-hurricane-force winds, heavy snowfall and possible flooding.

It was written before, a major winter storm is sweeping across large parts of the United States, bringing heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerously low temperatures from the southern Plains to the Northeast.