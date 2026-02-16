Winter Olympics Day 10: Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 16

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 16 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

At 02:00 pm., Rostislav Khokhlov will compete in the men’s slalom event in alpine skiing.

At 03:18 pm., Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev are set to take part in the qualification round of the men’s 500m short track speed skating event.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

More information about the Games is available here.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, a 21-year-old from Almaty, delivered the performance of his life to claim Kazakhstan’s first Olympic gold in figure skating.