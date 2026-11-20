Winter is coming: Kazakhstan to brace for snow, rain and ice-slick
11:51, 20 November 2026
Northwestern cyclones are forecast to bring unsteady weather to the greater part of Kazakhstan on November 21 and 23, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
The country’s west, northwest and north are reported to brace for rain and snow, and ice slick, over the next three days. Dry weather is expected to persist in the east of Kazakhstan.
High winds and fog are predicted throughout Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.