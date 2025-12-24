EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced

    09:27, 24 December 2025

    The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree awarding the Special Presidential Literary Prize for Young Writers and Poets in 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced
    Photo credit: Akorda

    This year’s laureates are:

    Arman Almenbet — Prose Category, Tergeushi;

    Sayan Iszhanov — Poetry Category, Qumdagy Hikaya (Story in the Sand) collection;

    Baurzhan Mustafiyev — Drama Category, Aq Kiyiz (White Felt) play;

    Aыsylan Tilegenov — Children’s Literature Category, Zhazda Atamnyn Aulynda… (In My Grandfather’s Village in Summer…) collection.

    President of Kazakhstan Literature Society Kazakhstan Culture
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All