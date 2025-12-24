Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced
The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree awarding the Special Presidential Literary Prize for Young Writers and Poets in 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
This year’s laureates are:
Arman Almenbet — Prose Category, Tergeushi;
Sayan Iszhanov — Poetry Category, Qumdagy Hikaya (Story in the Sand) collection;
Baurzhan Mustafiyev — Drama Category, Aq Kiyiz (White Felt) play;
Aыsylan Tilegenov — Children’s Literature Category, Zhazda Atamnyn Aulynda… (In My Grandfather’s Village in Summer…) collection.