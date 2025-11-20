Winners announced for 2025 U.S. National Book Awards

This year publishers submitted one thousand eight hundred thirty five titles for consideration, spanning Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature.

The judging panels worked independently from the Foundation’s staff and board, and the organization emphasized that all deliberations remain confidential.

In Fiction, the award went to Rabih Alameddine for The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother).

The Nonfiction prize was given to Omar El Akkad for One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.

Patricia Smith received the Poetry award for The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems.

The Translated Literature honor went to We Are Green and Trembling by Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, translated from Spanish by Robin Myers and published by New Directions.

In Young People’s Literature, Daniel Nayeri won for The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story.

