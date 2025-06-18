Wind power plant commissioned in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region

The implementation of this $650 million project will enable the production of 1.8 billion kWh of electricity annually for the district’s residents. The project will also contribute to environmental sustainability and reduce natural gas consumption, specifically, saving up to 500 million cubic meters of natural gas per year.

“Over the past few months, construction and technical installation were carried out on more than 280 hectares of desert terrain. To implement this project under challenging desert climate conditions, more than 600 specialists were involved. Representatives of the ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia made a significant contribution to the construction of this facility”, said labor veteran R. Avezov.

To note, as part of the COP29 in Baku, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Masdar signed an agreement on the construction of a 1,000 MW wind power plant in Navoi region’s Uchkuduk district.