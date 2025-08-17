Wildfires continue at over 51 locations across Spain

Local authorities cited by news agency EFE said wildfires are ongoing in at least 25 areas in Castile and Leon, 14 in Galicia, 12 in Asturias and several others in the southern region of Extremadura.

The most affected areas include Ourense in Galicia, Leon and Zamora provinces in the Spanish autonomous community of Castile and Leon, Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias and Plasencia in Extremadura.

In Castile and Leon alone, 3,250 people remain displaced and will spend the night outside their homes.

In Galicia, where firefighting efforts have been underway for days, more than 47,000 hectares (116,139 acres) of land have already burned.

Hundreds of people affected by the fires around Ourense are currently sheltering in sports centers, emergency facilities, or with friends and relatives.

In Extremadura, 200 people were evacuated from Jarilla, a municipality of Caceres.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit the hardest-hit areas -- Ourense in Galicia and Leon in Castile and Leon -- on Sunday.

Firefighting efforts are being supported by units from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME) and aircraft provided by the European Union.

Meanwhile, Portugal, which has been on alert since early August due to wildfires, is currently battling flames at 78 active sites, including eight major blazes.

The Portuguese National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection said that 5,148 firefighters are involved in firefighting efforts nationwide, backed by 42 aircraft and 305 ground vehicles.

Earlier Kazinform reported firefighters in Spain, Portugal and Greece are battling fierce wildfires as scorching, dry, intense heat fuels blazes across the region, coinciding with major religious holidays, as global warming leaves its mark on Europe.